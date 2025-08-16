Alaska talks: Trump and Putin’s meeting explained

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

United States President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The talks lasted about three hours.

What happened in Alaska

Before his meeting with the Russian dictator, Trump said that he wanted a quick ceasefire in Ukraine and that he would be upset if it did not happen. He claimed the meeting with Putin would go well, otherwise he would return home quickly.

Later, the network showed Trump's plane landing in Alaska. It was also revealed that the meeting would be a three-on-three. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House special envoy Steve Witkoff also attended the talks.

A red carpet was laid out at the airfield and ran along a line of F-22 Raptor aircraft.

Later, Trump met with the Russian president and shook his hand. The US leader waited 30 minutes for Putin. Then, they got into the presidential car and headed to the summit venue. Additionally, a B-2 Spirit strategic bomber, accompanied by four fifth-generation F-22 Raptor fighters, flew over the politicians.

Journalists asked Putin if he'll "commit to not killing any more civilians", but the press was asked to leave the room.

Negotiations between Trump and Putin continued behind closed doors. Although they were expected to last about six hours, they actually ended sooner.

The Russian dictator and the US leader. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

During the talks, a rally in support of Ukraine was held on the streets of Anchorage. People got to the base where Putin was.

The talks lasted about three hours, and Trump gave an interview to journalists. He suggested a possible meeting between Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Neither Trump nor Putin announced any agreement between them or a ceasefire on the frontline. In addition, they refused to answer questions from the press. The Russian dictator cynically noted that for Russia, everything that is happening in Ukraine is a "real tragedy". Putin also invited Trump to Moscow.

Putin and Trump meeting. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The American leader rated his meeting with Putin as a "10 out of 10". Meanwhile, the gala dinner was canceled.

Trump said that he and Putin had agreed during the talks that the war in Ukraine would end with an exchange of territories and certain security guarantees from the United States.

Later, the US leader said he was considering increasing sanctions against countries that continue to purchase Russian oil.

The White House also published a photo of Trump and Putin with the caption, "The goal is always peace".

Trump and Putin in Alaska. Photo: The White House

