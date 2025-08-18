Zelensky meets EU and NATO leaders in Washington ahead of Trump talks

Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Monday evening, August 18, a meeting began between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of the European Union and NATO. The meeting took place at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington.

It was reported by media outlets.

Zelensky's preparatory meeting with European leaders

According to media reports, Zelenskyy's "preparatory" meeting with EU and NATO leaders has begun at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C.

Earlier, the arrival of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the embassy was reported.

They were later joined by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As expected, the European leaders are holding a "preparatory meeting" with Zelensky before their talks with Donald Trump.

According to media reports, the European leaders are scheduled to arrive at the White House at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. Around 2:15 p.m., the European leaders are expected to join Trump and Zelensky.

