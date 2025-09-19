Russia could launch 1,000 attacks a day by year’s end, says Umerov

Rustem Umerov. Photo: Umerov/facebook

Russia is planning to significantly increase the number of attacks on Ukraine, potentially launching up to a thousand per day. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated this, noting that the aggressor shows no desire to end the war.

This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov in an interview with CNN.

Advertisement

Russia is planning a large-scale increase in attacks

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov explained that Russia is combining strikes with cruise and ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones. According to him, by the end of the year, the Kremlin could increase the number of attacks to a thousand per day. This creates additional challenges for Ukraine's air defense system.

"We need, of course, air defense, we need interceptor drones financing. But Russia is trying to increase the attacks up to a thousand attacks per day, so by the end of the year I think they will be expanding it. And it shows that there is no big intentions from Russia to end this war," Umerov said in an interview with CNN.

Rustem Umerov said that the intensity of attacks on Ukraine increased after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Umerov expressed gratitude to his partners in the United States and the European Union for their financial support of Ukraine's defense sector. Umerov also noted that NATO introduced a new program, the PURL, to support the Ukrainian army.

Read more:

Armed Forces of Ukraine to help EU build "drone wall"

Russia continues attacks on civilians — Zelensky issues statement