Zelensky commented on Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Press Service of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine endured another massive drone attack yesterday, with nearly 90 strike drones launched by the enemy, and urged partners to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and pressure Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on X.

Russia continues to terrorize civilians

The President stated that most of the drones were successfully destroyed by air defense forces.

"The Donetsk region, Kyiv region and the capital, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Chernihiv region, and Dnipro region all came under attack. Among the targets were Ukraine’s infrastructure and our enterprises. In Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, two people were wounded. In Kyiv, recovery efforts are underway after the Russian attack, which damaged public transport infrastructure. All necessary services are involved," Zelensky reported.

Firefighting in Pavlohrad. Photo: State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelensky emphasized that strikes on civilian targets occur even as the international community, including the U.S., calls for peace. He mentioned President Donald Trump’s stance on the need to stop killings and stressed that Ukraine agreed to all proposals to unblock the diplomatic process. Meanwhile, according to him, Russia ignored this signal.

"This means that we must more actively implement everything that strengthens us: the PURL initiative, co-production, and the finalization of security guarantees. On the table are large-scale agreements on drones and arms procurement that Ukraine has proposed to the United States. Decisive action is needed so that Russia ultimately agrees to diplomacy as well. I thank everyone who is helping," Zelensky summarized.

