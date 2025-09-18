Trump blames Putin for failure to quickly end Ukraine war

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

President Donald Trump said he was disappointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's handling of the issue of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The American leader had hoped to quickly end the war.

Donald Trump said this at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, on September 18.

Trump is disappointed with Putin

Trump said that he had hoped to end the war quickly thanks to his relationship with Putin, but he let him down in this regard.

"I thought this war would be one of the easiest to solve because of my relationship with Putin. But he has really let me down. I mean, frankly, Russian soldiers are being killed at a higher rate than the Ukrainian soldiers. But, yeah, he's let me down," Trump told reporters.

At the same time, he added that despite this, everything will "get done right" and the war between Russia and Ukraine will be over.

The American leader also emphasized that the Kremlin leader kills many, but loses even more. According to him, the Russian military is suffering much more losses than Ukrainian defenders.

In turn, Keir Starmer said that Putin has shown his true face and is launching the largest attack since the beginning of the invasion, which means more bloodshed and killings of innocent Ukrainians.

