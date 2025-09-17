Poland must join nuclear sharing with France, says Nawrocki

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki. Photo: Reuters

President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, has declared his readiness to deploy nuclear weapons on Polish territory. He believes the country should possess nuclear capabilities for both civilian and military purposes.

Nawrocki said this in an interview with LCI.

Nawrocki on the deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he supports deploying nuclear weapons in Poland and is counting on France to help make it happen.

When asked whether he hoped that French nuclear weapons would be deployed in Poland, Nawrocki said that "Poland should be involved in the nuclear weapons program."

To this end, Nawrocki will sign the Nancy Treaty, which establishes deeper cooperation between Warsaw and Paris in defense and security.

"As President of the Republic of Poland, I believe that Poland should participate in nuclear sharing. It should have its own nuclear, energy, civilian and military capabilities. The partnership between Poland and France is based on this," the Polish leader said.

In addition, he emphasized that he wants to do everything to ensure that Poland has security guarantees.

"It may be too early to talk about it. But if you ask me whether Poland should participate in nuclear fission, I will certainly say yes," Nawrocki summarized.

