Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day King Charles made a powerful statement on supporting Ukraine

King Charles made a powerful statement on supporting Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 September 2025 08:46
King Charles made a bold statement in support of Ukraine
Meeting of Trump and King Charles. Photo: Reuters

King Charles III delivered a statement backing Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of allies standing united in the face of tyranny threatening Europe.

He made these remarks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 17.

Advertisement

King Charles on supporting Ukraine

"Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace," he said.

At that moment, U.S. President Donald Trump, who was present during the speech, nodded in agreement, showing solidarity with the king’s position.

Read more:

Poland seeks nuclear partnership with France under new treaty

EU Commission President, Trump discussed Russia sanctions

Zelensky says Putin gained much from Alaska meeting with Trump

military aid Ukraine war in Ukraine war
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information