King Charles made a bold statement in support of Ukraine

King Charles III delivered a statement backing Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of allies standing united in the face of tyranny threatening Europe.

He made these remarks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 17.

“As tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine to deter aggression and secure peace”



King Charles on supporting Ukraine

"Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace," he said.

At that moment, U.S. President Donald Trump, who was present during the speech, nodded in agreement, showing solidarity with the king’s position.

