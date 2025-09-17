Ursula von der Leyen discussed increasing economic pressure on Russia with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed economic pressure on Russia with U.S. President Donald Trump. She announced that the European Commission will propose to accelerate the gradual phase-out of Russian oil.

Von der Leyen shared this information in a post on X in the evening of September 16.

Advertisement

What is known about the conversation between von der Leyen and Trump

"I had a good call with Donald Trump on strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures," von der Leyen said.

She announced that the European Commission will soon present the 19th sanctions package, which will target cryptocurrencies, banks, and the energy sector.

"Russia’s war economy, sustained by revenues from fossil fuels, is financing the bloodshed in Ukraine.To put an end to it, the Commission will propose speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports," the European Commission chief concluded.

Read more:

Zelensky says Putin gained much from Alaska meeting with Trump

US approves Ukraine aid under new financing deal

Poland could shoot Russian drones over Ukraine — with a nuance