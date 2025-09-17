Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Трагедія на фунікулері в Києві — обвинувачений вперше визнав вину
Main News of the day EU Commission President, Trump discussed Russia sanctions

EU Commission President, Trump discussed Russia sanctions

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 September 2025 08:48
Ursula von der Leyen discussed increasing economic pressure on Russia with Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed economic pressure on Russia with U.S. President Donald Trump. She announced that the European Commission will propose to accelerate the gradual phase-out of Russian oil.

Von der Leyen shared this information in a post on X in the evening of September 16.

Advertisement

What is known about the conversation between von der Leyen and Trump

"I had a good call with Donald Trump on strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures," von der Leyen said.

She announced that the European Commission will soon present the 19th sanctions package, which will target cryptocurrencies, banks, and the energy sector.

"Russia’s war economy, sustained by revenues from fossil fuels, is financing the bloodshed in Ukraine.To put an end to it, the Commission will propose speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports," the European Commission chief concluded.

Read more:

Zelensky says Putin gained much from Alaska meeting with Trump

US approves Ukraine aid under new financing deal

Poland could shoot Russian drones over Ukraine — with a nuance

sanctions against Russia sanctions Donald Trump Ursula von der Leyen war in Ukraine russia
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information