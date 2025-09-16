US approves $500 million Ukraine aid packages under new NATO-funded PURL mechanism

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

The United States has approved the first two deliveries of military aid for Ukraine, funded by NATO allies.

The news was reported by Reuters on Tuesday, September 16.

Military aid for Ukraine

Two sources told the outlet that the approved aid packages could soon be shipped to Ukraine.

This marks the first use of a new mechanism created by the U.S. and its allies, allowing weapons to be supplied to Ukraine from stockpiles with financing covered by NATO countries.

According to the sources, U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary for Policy Elbridge Colby approved two shipments worth a total of $500 million under the new PURL framework.

