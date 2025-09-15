Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 15 September 2025 17:09
Trump calls Russia aggressor in war and reveals battlefield losses — video
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, officially recognized Russia as an aggressor state. The White House leader also spoke about the Russian army’s expenditures on the battlefield.

The American leader made these remarks during a conversation with journalists, Forbes reports.

Trump recognizes Russia as the aggressor in the war

Responding to questions from the press, the U.S. president stated that he wants to stop the killings. According to him, about eight thousand soldiers from both sides were killed on the battlefield just last week.

He emphasized that Russia’s losses in the war are significantly higher, as it is Russia that is the aggressor in this conflict.

"Biden spent $350 billion, I’m not spending anything. In fact, we’re making money, but I want to stop the killings. Just now, information came out that almost 8,000 young soldiers have died this week in both countries, a little more from Russia. When you’re the aggressor, you lose more. In war, the aggressor always loses more," Trump said.

Read more:

Russia tests Europe's response to drone attacks — ISW reports

NATO begins major operation to boost Eastern European security

Zelensky meets US envoy to discuss stronger sanctions on Russia

russia USA Donald Trump war in Ukraine dead
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
