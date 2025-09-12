NATO unveils operation Eastern Sentry amid rising drone threats

Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters

Following Russian drone attacks on Poland, NATO is launching a large-scale Eastern Sentry mission to bolster the defense of the Alliance's eastern flank. This operation, which will begin in the coming days, is a key step in protecting the Allies from aggression.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich

NATO launches Operation Eastern Sentry

NATO has announced the launch of a new mission, Operation Eastern Sentry to bolster defenses along the Alliance's eastern flank in response to the growing threat from Russia.

"And today, General Grynkewich and I are here to announce that NATO is launching "Eastern Sentry" – to bolster our posture even further along our eastern flank. This military activity will commence in the coming days and will involve a range of assets from Allies including Denmark, France, United Kingdom, Germany, and others," Rutte said.

Rutte also recalled the events of September 10, when numerous Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

"While this was the largest concentration of violations of NATO airspace that we have seen, what happened on Wednesday was not an isolated incident. Russia’s recklessness in the air along our eastern flank is increasing in frequency. We have seen drones violate our airspace in Romania, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Whether intentional or not, it is dangerous.

And unacceptable," the Secretary General said.

General Grynkewich clarified that the mission will span the entirety of the Alliance's eastern flank and entail the deployment of additional ground units and aircraft.

