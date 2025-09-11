Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelMovies and TV showsHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Finland’s president comments on recent drone attack in Poland

Finland’s president comments on recent drone attack in Poland

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 September 2025 19:27
Alexander Stubb: Finland prepared for future threats after Poland drone attack
Finland's president, Alexander Stubb. Photo: Reuters

President of Finland Alexander Stubb commented on the recent Russian drone attack on Polish territory. He emphasized the need to remain calm, focused and always ready for possible threats.

He said this during a briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, September 11.

Advertisement

Stubb on the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones

He said that Moscow's actions were "defiant" and prompted NATO consultations on Article 4, in which Finland participated for the first time. Stubb noted that this demonstrates the Allies' readiness to deter and respond to further threats.

"We are ready to provide deterrence and, speaking about possible future attacks, we will develop and improve everything necessary," the president of Finland emphasized.

He also noted Russia's overconfidence in its actions but emphasized that Finland is prepared for any scenario, including hybrid operations, drone attacks, and underwater actions.

Stubb called for calm and preparedness, emphasizing that Finland will carefully develop its capabilities to protect against and deter potential threats.

Read more:

Trump reacts to Russian drone violation of Poland’s airspace

Ukraine’s president explains Russia’s goal in attacking Poland

Poland Finland shelling war in Ukraine Alexander Stubb
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information