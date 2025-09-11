Alexander Stubb: Finland prepared for future threats after Poland drone attack

Finland's president, Alexander Stubb. Photo: Reuters

President of Finland Alexander Stubb commented on the recent Russian drone attack on Polish territory. He emphasized the need to remain calm, focused and always ready for possible threats.

He said this during a briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, September 11.

Stubb on the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones

He said that Moscow's actions were "defiant" and prompted NATO consultations on Article 4, in which Finland participated for the first time. Stubb noted that this demonstrates the Allies' readiness to deter and respond to further threats.

"We are ready to provide deterrence and, speaking about possible future attacks, we will develop and improve everything necessary," the president of Finland emphasized.

He also noted Russia's overconfidence in its actions but emphasized that Finland is prepared for any scenario, including hybrid operations, drone attacks, and underwater actions.

Stubb called for calm and preparedness, emphasizing that Finland will carefully develop its capabilities to protect against and deter potential threats.

