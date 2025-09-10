Poland targeted by Russian drones on September 10

Shahed drones flying over. Illustrative photo: 24 Channel

Russia repeatedly violated Polish airspace during its overnight attack on Ukraine on September 10, putting three voivodeships at risk.

The information was reported on X by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

What Poland said about Russia’s attack

"During today’s attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking targets located on the territory of Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drone-type objects," the statement said.

The command added that an operation is currently underway to identify and neutralize the objects. They also reported that, by order of the commander of the Operational Staff of the Armed Forces, weapons were deployed, and services are now conducting actions to locate any downed objects.

"We emphasize that the military operation is ongoing and urge everyone to stay home. The most at-risk areas are the Podlaskie, Mazovian, and Lublin voivodeships," the post stated.

The Operational Command also added that they are monitoring the current situation, and that subordinate forces and resources remain fully prepared for immediate response.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed the attack. Photo: screenshot from X.

