Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine since the beginning of the year — WP statistics

Shelling of Kyiv on September 7. Photo: Reuters

Since the beginning of 2025, Russia has significantly intensified its attacks on Ukraine — the number of strikes has increased more than fivefold. Continuous nighttime shelling is claiming hundreds of civilian lives and causing severe physical and mental health impacts.

This information comes from statistics published by The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Russia increases attacks on Ukraine

According to reports, in June and July the aggressor state launched a record number of drones — 11,739. At the same time, there were 433 cruise and ballistic missile launches. These attacks killed 518 civilians and injured over 1,500 more.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, this summer has been the deadliest for civilians since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Statistics of Russian strikes on Ukraine. Photo: WP

July 2025 marked a record in drone use — their number was ten times higher than in the same period last year. According to Carnegie Foundation expert Michael Kofman, each attack now involves more drones than were used during an entire month of strikes in 2024. Even Lviv, once considered one of Ukraine’s safest cities, has come under attack.

The publication also highlights the severe physical and psychological impact of constant nighttime attacks. The volume of sirens and explosions reaches 120–160 decibels — levels dangerous to hearing. Cardiologist Thomas Münzel explained that repeated nighttime stress increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, triggers anxiety, insomnia, and PTSD-like symptoms. Children and the elderly are the most affected.

In June, air raid sirens sounded for 205 hours in Kharkiv — the equivalent of eight continuous days of alerts. In Kyiv, sirens rang for over 71 hours; in Dnipro, 147 hours; and in Odesa, more than 60 hours.

Read more:

Zaporizhzhia NPP violates almost all nuclear safety pillars

Trump’s son sparks controversy over Ukrainian woman’s US murder

Germany will support Ukraine’s security guarantees — in what form