Security guarantees for Ukraine — Germany will make a contribution

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. Photo: RALF HIRSCHBERGER/Pool via REUTERS

Germany assures it will contribute to Ukraine’s security guarantees but has not committed to deploying its troops after a peace agreement.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, reports DW.

What contribution will Germany make to Ukraine’s security guarantees

Wadephul assured that Berlin will participate in providing security guarantees to Kyiv. However, in the event of a peace agreement, Germany has not yet committed to deploying troops in Ukraine.

"Of course, Germany will make its contribution to Ukraine’s security guarantees," the minister said.

At the same time, he did not specify what exactly Germany’s contribution to Kyiv’s security guarantees might be.

