Ukrainian drone manufacturer to invest £200M in UK production

UAV. Photo: facebook.com/ukrspecsystems

Ukrainian drone manufacturer Ukrspecsystems will launch a large-scale investment program in the UK. The company plans to invest 200 million pounds (approximately 226 million euros) in production.

This was reported by UK Defense Journal.

Advertisement

Ukrspecsystems to build a plant in the UK

According to media reports, the project includes building a new 11,000 m² plant in Mildenhall and creating a testing and training ground in Elmsett. The implementation of these plans will create up to 500 jobs and launch internship programs in the region.

According to official information, recruitment of British employees will begin by the end of 2025, with mass production of drones starting in early 2026.

UK Minister of Defense Procurement Maria Eagle emphasized that London highly values the advanced developments of Ukrainian manufacturers.

"By collaborating with Ukrainian companies like Ukrspecsystems we will benefit from access to cutting-edge designs and innovative technologies, strengthening the UK’s Armed Forces and those of our partners," she said.

Read more:

Ukraine’s FP-1 drone could redefine long-range strikes

Ukraine debuts AI-driven drone with long-range strike capability