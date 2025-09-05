International push for peace — 7 countries offer to host Ukraine–Russia talks

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of UKraine

At least seven countries are ready to offer their territory for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, Putin is trying to disrupt the talks.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Novyny.LIVE's journalist Anna Siryk reports on Friday, September 5.

Putin is trying to disrupt the peace talks

Tykhyi stressed that Putin is trying to disrupt the talks by suggesting Moscow as a ground for peace talks, a point that the Ukrainian side is trying to convey to the United States.

"Seven countries are ready to host a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and other leaders right now. That is, there are serious proposals," Tychyi said.

He added that Ukraine is ready to negotiate on any territory except that of the aggressor state.

"Guarantees for Russia from what? From itself? Well, this is absurd. There is no limit to Russian impudence," he added.

The foreign ministry spokesman also added that although the Russians are putting forward impossible conditions, they are now at least talking about the possibility of negotiations, which is a step towards ending the war.

