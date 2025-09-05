Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Seven countries ready to host Ukraine–Russia peace talks

Seven countries ready to host Ukraine–Russia peace talks

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 September 2025 20:42
International push for peace — 7 countries offer to host Ukraine–Russia talks
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of UKraine

At least seven countries are ready to offer their territory for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, Putin is trying to disrupt the talks.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Novyny.LIVE's journalist Anna Siryk reports on Friday, September 5.

Advertisement

Putin is trying to disrupt the peace talks

Tykhyi stressed that Putin is trying to disrupt the talks by suggesting Moscow as a ground for peace talks, a point that the Ukrainian side is trying to convey to the United States.

"Seven countries are ready to host a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and other leaders right now. That is, there are serious proposals," Tychyi said.

He added that Ukraine is ready to negotiate on any territory except that of the aggressor state.

"Guarantees for Russia from what? From itself? Well, this is absurd. There is no limit to Russian impudence," he added.

The foreign ministry spokesman also added that although the Russians are putting forward impossible conditions, they are now at least talking about the possibility of negotiations, which is a step towards ending the war.

Read more:

Kremlin "sees no point" in talks with Kyiv — Putin statement

Slovakia offers Ukraine its experience on EU entry process

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin MFA war in Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi security guarantees
Anna Siryk - journalist
Author
Anna Siryk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information