Main News of the day Kremlin “sees no point” in talks with Kyiv — Putin statement

Kremlin “sees no point” in talks with Kyiv — Putin statement

Publication time 5 September 2025 11:11
Russia says there is no prospect for talks with Ukraine
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has once again dismissed the possibility of full-scale talks with Ukraine, explaining why reaching an agreement on key issues is nearly impossible.

He made the statement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Putin has once again blamed Ukraine and explained why he refuses talks

According to the Russian dictator, even if there were political will for compromise, legal obstacles would stand in the way. He specifically stated that any agreements regarding territories would need to be approved by a referendum in accordance with the Ukrainian Constitution.

Putin also added that if the Ukrainian delegation still wishes to meet, it could take place in Moscow, but he "does not see much point" in it.

"I don’t see much point. Why? Because it is practically impossible to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side on key issues. Even if there is political will, which I doubt, there will be legal difficulties, as any territorial agreements must be confirmed by a referendum according to the Ukrainian Constitution," Putin said.

vladimir putin negotiations Ukraine war in Ukraine peace negotiations
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
