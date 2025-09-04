Zelensky commented on Putin’s offer to meet in Moscow

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zuma Press Wire

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to meet in Moscow. He believes that in this way Russia wants to postpone the meeting of the leaders.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference in Paris on September 4.

Russia wants to disrupt the peace talks

According to the president, Putin's proposal to meet in Moscow is meaningless and was made only to disrupt potential negotiations.

The head of state emphasized that any meetings should produce results, ideally an end to the war.

"Do you know what I think? What do you do when you don't want to meet? You have to invite me to Moscow! They don't seem eager to end this war," Zelensky said.

