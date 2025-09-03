Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Shahed drones reached every region of Ukraine — movement map

Shahed drones reached every region of Ukraine — movement map

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 September 2025 08:53
Massive attack on Ukraine, September 3 — map of missile and drone strikes
Shahed drones flying. Illustrative photo: 24 Channel

On the night of September 3, the Russian army launched a massive attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, using hundreds of Shahed drones and cruise missiles. A map showing the movement of enemy aerial targets has appeared online.

This was reported by Monitor War.

Advertisement

On the night of September 3, Russia targeted western regions of Ukraine

According to air defense forces, the main direction of the attack was toward western and central oblasts. Lutsk, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region suffered the most, while Kirovohrad region — particularly the Znamianka district — and settlements in Donetsk region also came under fire.

null
Movement of drones and missiles over Ukraine. Photo: Air Defense Radar

The movement patterns of the drones and missiles indicate that Russia attempted to strike several regions simultaneously, putting maximum pressure on Ukraine’s air defense system. The launches originated from the northern borders, Russia’s Kursk region, and occupied Ukrainian territories, with some drones sharply changing course mid-flight.

The Air Force is currently clarifying information on the destruction caused and the number of targets downed. Data on casualties is also being updated.

Read more:

Ukraine and NATO discuss stronger defense cooperation

Trump slams Putin’s actions amid heavy human toll

Putin wants Eastern Europe to stop supplying energy to Ukraine

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
