Massive attack on Ukraine, September 3 — map of missile and drone strikes

On the night of September 3, the Russian army launched a massive attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, using hundreds of Shahed drones and cruise missiles. A map showing the movement of enemy aerial targets has appeared online.

On the night of September 3, Russia targeted western regions of Ukraine

According to air defense forces, the main direction of the attack was toward western and central oblasts. Lutsk, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region suffered the most, while Kirovohrad region — particularly the Znamianka district — and settlements in Donetsk region also came under fire.

Movement of drones and missiles over Ukraine. Photo: Air Defense Radar

The movement patterns of the drones and missiles indicate that Russia attempted to strike several regions simultaneously, putting maximum pressure on Ukraine’s air defense system. The launches originated from the northern borders, Russia’s Kursk region, and occupied Ukrainian territories, with some drones sharply changing course mid-flight.

The Air Force is currently clarifying information on the destruction caused and the number of targets downed. Data on casualties is also being updated.

