Trump voices frustration with Putin, pledges US support

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump made the statement against the backdrop of Russia's intensified strikes on Ukraine. The head of the White House is disappointed with the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The US president said this in a telephone interview with American political strategist Scott Jennings on Tuesday, September 2.

Trump is disappointed with Putin's behavior

In his address, the US president once again said that he was disappointed by the actions of the Kremlin leader. According to Trump, despite "good" conversations with Putin, the Russian side is not taking steps toward peace, but rather intensifying its aggression.

"We'll see what happens, but I'm very disappointed in President Putin," Trump said.

He also emphasized that the war in Ukraine takes about seven thousand lives every week, so the United States is committed to doing everything possible to resolve the conflict.

"I can say this, and we will be doing something to help people live. You know, it's not a question of Ukraine, it's help people live. Seven thousand people are dying every single week, soldiers, mostly. Seven thousand! If I can help to stop that, I believe I have an obligation to do it," Trump added.

