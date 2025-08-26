Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump interested in Ukraine 'drone war' — tasked Hegseth

Publication time 26 August 2025 14:22
Trump shows strong interest in Ukraine drone war as US Defense Department studies the issue
Donald Trump and his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Photo: Reuters

At a White House briefing, the US president spoke to journalists about a new type of war between Russia and Ukraine. He referred to it as the so-called "drone war," the American president stated.

Trump's remarks were quoted by the Telegram channel Donald Trump in Ukrainian.

Why Trump is interested in the "drone war"

According to the US leader, the country's Department of Defense, led by Pete Hegseth, is currently analyzing the use of drones in the war in Ukraine. Trump specifically noted that a military conflict of this scale has not occurred since World War II.

According to the US president, the use of drones is a completely new tactic and a new type of weapon, so it is worth studying it carefully in the United States.

"No, a drone war never existed before. And we're actually studying it from the standpoint of Pete Hegseth and everybody. This is a whole new form of war," Trump said.

Read more:

Donald Trump unmanned vehicles drones war in Ukraine Pete Hegseth
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
