Trump wants to rename the Pentagon — straight out of Orwell

Trump wants to rename the Pentagon — straight out of Orwell

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 August 2025 09:12
Trump proposes renaming the Pentagon to the Department of War
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing at the White House, Donald Trump not only discussed the reasons preventing a meeting between President Zelensky and dictator Putin, but also reflected "administrative" matters. It turned out that the US president is not fond of the name of the Department of Defense.

Trump's unexpected opinion was reported by the Telegram channel Donald Trump in Ukrainian.

Trump’s suggestion for renaming the Ministry of Defense

The US president openly told reporters that he was not satisfied with the very essence of the ministry's name. He wants the military department to be called the Ministry of War rather than the Ministry of Defense.

"War Department sounds better than Department of Defense. I don't want only defense. We want to go on the offensive too," Trump said.

At the same time, he did not specify whom the US would be attacking or for what reason. Some journalists have already detected a hint of Orwell's dystopian novel "1984" in this statement, where the Ministry of Truth deals in lies, the Ministry of Love conducts torture, and the Ministry of Plenty starves people.

Historical context

It is worth noting, however, that the United States did indeed have a Department of War. It operated until 1947 and was originally established in 1789. However, after World War II, Congress passed the National Security Act, which abolished the Department of War and created the US Department of Defense.

Read more:

Ukraine to receive over 3,000 US long-range ERAM missiles by Fall

Zelensky reveals Trump’s Independence Day letter to Ukraine

