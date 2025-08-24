Trump’s message for Ukraine’s 34th Independence Day: "God Bless Ukraine"

US President, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Sunday, August 24, US President Donald Trump congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day. In his greetings, the American leader mentioned Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Trump's letter of congratulations was published by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on X.

Advertisement

Trump congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day

"Dear Mr. President: On behalf of the American people, I extend my congratulations and warmest wishes to you and the courageous people of Ukraine as you celebrate 34 years of independence," Trump wrote.

He noted in particular that the Ukrainian people "have an unbreakable spirit, and Ukraine's courage inspires many". The US leader also expressed confidence in Ukraine's future as an independent nation.

"As you mark this important day, know that the United States respects your struggle, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation.

Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace, that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity. God bless Ukraine," the White House chief greeted.

Trump's letter of congratulations. Photo: Zelensky/X

Zelensky reacts to Trump's Independence Day greetings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Donald Trump for his Independence Day greetings and published a letter from the White House.

"Dear President Trump, thank you for your heartfelt congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate your kind words for the Ukrainian people, and we thank the United States for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defending what is most valuable: independence, freedom, and guaranteed peace. We believe that by working together, we can put an end to this war and achieve real peace for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote in response to Trump's congratulations.

Dear @POTUS, thank you for your heartfelt congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate your kind words for the Ukrainian people, and we thank the United States for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defending what is most valuable: independence,… pic.twitter.com/VmY9JvEvtA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2025

Read more:

Zelensky speaks on Independence Day, salutes Ukraine’s heroes — video

Ukrainian Flag raised in New York for Independence Day — video