Ukraine’s Independence Day: Zelensky’s message of thanks and strength — video

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

Today, August 24, Ukraine is celebrating the 34th anniversary of its independence. President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated people on this important holiday and thanked the heroes who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine's freedom.

He said this in a video greeting on Sunday, August 24.

Advertisement

Address by the President on Ukraine’s Independence Day

"Dear Ukrainians! Dear people! Today is Ukraine’s Independence Day. I am here now, in the heart of Kyiv, on Independence Square. And it is here that one can best feel what independence truly means, why it is so important to us. And why Maidan is much more than just the main square of our country. For it is a symbol: a symbol of independence, its guardian. This is the place where history is always made, where the energy and strength of our people are born in times of threat to our independence," the Ukrainian president began his greeting.

Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasized the resilience of the Ukrainian people. He noted that Ukraine has been able to withstand the calamity that Russia has brought to our lands.

He added that Ukraine will achieve peace throughout its territory.

"And Ukraine believes it can achieve this – secure peace, peace across its entire land. Ukraine is capable of it. Because Ukraine has character. Rock-solid endurance, a gaze we do not avert, and hands scorched by fire and time, yet strong. Hands that hold the shield and defend what is theirs: their land, their culture, their millennia-old history, testified by the legacy of Kyiv’s founders..." the head of state emphasized in his Independence Day address.

The president also honored the heroes who died defending Ukraine's freedom and independence. He noted that Ukrainians will never forget these heroes' names and will never betray them.

Zelensky added that Ukrainians want to return to peaceful civilian life, but they know that this gift cannot be given to them — it must be won.

The president thanked all Ukrainians who continue to fight for freedom and independence, including the military, doctors, teachers, and others.

"This is exactly what we have been doing for 1,278 days of this war – the war for independence. For each of these days, I want to thank you: the Ukrainian warrior, the Ukrainian volunteer, the doctor, the rescuer, the teacher, our youth, our parents, every Ukrainian. Thank you all. For what we have already endured. And for the Ukraine we are creating together. For the Ukraine it has already become," Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude.

Zelensky also mentioned the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk as a step to protect Ukrainian territories from the occupiers.

Full text is available at the official website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukrainian Flag raised in New York for Independence Day — video