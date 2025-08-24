34 years of Independence: Ukraine’s journey of courage and change

Independence Day celebrations in the city. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Ukraine's Independence Day used to be associated more with a holiday. Nowadays, August 24 is usually a day when we remember the thorny path to freedom. We take pride in our achievements, and mourn with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in the fierce struggle for the establishment of Ukrainian statehood.

The author of this article spent her childhood in Donbas in the 1990s. I went to a Russian school because there were no other schools in the city in 1990. In our small mining town of Pavlohrad, Independence Day has always been a special holiday. There was a concert in the city center, a fair, lots of treats and all kinds of fun.

A Ukrainian national costume was the main attribute of all my school holidays. It was handmade and embroidered by my grandmother, who lived in Donetsk. Read this article to the end to see a photo of my family heirloom and learn how Ukrainian traditions were nurtured in the Donbas region and passed down to children.

However, we must know and respect the history of the formation of our state. Read about the key events that shaped Ukraine in the Novyny.LIVE article.

Declaration of independence in 1991

Following the dissolution of the USSR, Ukraine became a sovereign state. On August 24, 1991, the Ukrainian SSR's Verkhovna Rada (parliament — ed.) held an extraordinary session and adopted the Act of Independence. Viacheslav Chornovil proposed bringing the blue and yellow flag that Ukrainians had used on the barricades in Moscow into the parliamentary hall. The Ukrainian flag appeared in the hall a few minutes later, but it was not raised ceremonially over the parliament until September 4, 1991.

Viacheslav Chornovil raised the Ukrainian flag for the first time in the Rada. Photo: Ukrainian Institute of National Memory

On December 1, 1991, at the All-Ukrainian referendum, more than 90% of citizens consciously chose to support independence. Leonid Kravchuk was elected president on the same day.

How the national currency, hryvnia, came to be

From September 2 to 16, 1996, Ukraine underwent monetary reform, resulting in the introduction of the hryvnia as the national currency. After gaining independence, Ukraine used the Ukrainian karbovanets as a temporary currency. However, due to hyperinflation, a new national currency was introduced. The hryvnia's introduction was an important milestone in Ukrainian statehood and economic independence.

The hryvnia replaced the Ukrainian karbovanets and became the national currency of Ukraine. Collage: texty.org.ua

At that time, banknotes in denominations of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 hryvnias were put into circulation.

On September 16, the hryvnia became Ukraine's sole legal tender.

The Constitution of Ukraine

On June 28, 1996, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Basic Law, which defined the country's political system and the rights and freedoms of its citizens, as well as securing its independence. On that historic day, 315 MPs voted in favor.

The Constitution established the legal basis for an independent Ukraine, including its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the rights, freedoms, and obligations of its citizens.

A newspaper clipping from 1996. Photo: Kharkiv Art Museum

The process of drafting the document lasted six years, from 1990 to 1996, and a total of 15 projects were proposed. The international community later approved the Constitution of Ukraine, calling it one of the most democratic in the world.

The Orange Revolution

Following the fraudulent presidential election in November 2004, mass protests erupted in Ukraine when Viktor Yanukovych was declared the winner instead of Viktor Yushchenko, who had the support of the majority of the population.

The main venue for these events was Independence Square in Kyiv (also known as Maidan Nezalezhnosti — ed), where rallies, demonstrations, and other activities occurred. These gatherings were initiated by young people and intellectuals. After a series of protests and negotiations, new elections were held, leading to Yushchenko’s victory.

People taking part in the Orange Revolution. Photo: Museum of the Revolution of Dignity

In Ukrainian history, the Orange Revolution has become a symbol of the struggle for freedom and democracy. It demonstrated the significance of democratic principles and the determination of the Ukrainian people. It also proved to the world that Ukrainians will fight for justice in their country.

The beginning of Russian aggression

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea and occupied part of the Donbas region. On February 20, Russian troops without insignia began an operation to seize Crimea.

For Ukraine, this tragedy sparked a new movement. The country launched Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), began rebuilding its army, strengthening its international support, and moving toward NATO and the EU.

Russian military in Crimea. Photo: BBC-Ukraine

In August 2014, the Russian Federation sent regular troops to invade Ukrainian territory, particularly the Illovaisk area. Ukrainian troops fought for the Donetsk airport, Debaltseve, and other settlements in the east.

This Russian aggression resulted in a significant loss of life and widespread destruction. The international community has called for an end to the war and for the return of the occupied territories. However, the war continues to this day.

Tomos of autocephaly for the OCU

In 2019, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church gained independence from Moscow. This was an important step in the country's spiritual and national affirmation.

In Istanbul, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presented the Tomos of Autocephaly to Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Bartholomew handed over the Tomos to Epiphany. Photo: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

The Greek Church was the first to recognize the OCU, followed by the Patriarchate of Alexandria. The Russian Orthodox Church immediately broke off communion with anyone who recognized the OCU.

Russia's full-scale invasion

On February 24, 2022, at 4:00 a.m., Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. It has become clear over the years that our country is in the midst of the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. The war has resulted in destroyed cities and infrastructure, civilian and soldier casualties, and significant economic losses.

Russian tanks in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Nevertheless, Ukraine survived and emerged united, gaining unprecedented support from around the world. Millions of Ukrainians stood up to defend their freedom and independence. Many countries are providing us with assistance.

Unfortunately, the war has engulfed Ukraine's entire territory, causing a major humanitarian crisis and massive refugee flows. However, the Ukrainian people are demonstrating heroic resistance to Russian aggression. Our struggle is ongoing.

EU candidacy and European integration

Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine has been granted candidate status for European Union membership. This achievement follows a long journey of Ukrainians aspiring to European values. We have proven ourselves worthy.

On June 23, 2022, Ukraine officially received candidate status for EU membership. The European Council made this decision after Ukraine submitted its application in February 2022.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Council Charles Michel. Photo: president.gov.ua

Today, reforms and membership negotiations are underway, solidifying Ukraine's path toward a European future. Despite Russia's ongoing military aggression, Ukraine is actively working to fulfill the conditions for EU membership.

Conclusion

Everyone has their own associations with Independence Day. For some, it is a significant historical event. For others, it is a time for pride and celebration. Some will pause to honor the fallen.

On August 24, I remember my carefree childhood in the '90s in Donbas, when we celebrated Independence Day with fun and joy. I wore a costume made by my grandmother and performed songs and dances.

Ukrainian national costume created by a grandmother from Donetsk for her granddaughter. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Yana Katasonova

And later, with my children, I would go to the main square of the city to watch other performances, taste something delicious and buy crafts at the fair.

For everyone, the Independence Day of Ukraine is the most important day in the history of the country. We must fight to preserve and enhance it. Happy holiday!

