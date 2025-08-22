Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 22 August 2025 20:12
NYC celebrates Ukraine’s Independence Day with flag-raising ceremony
Flags of Ukraine and the United States. Photo: still from video

Ukrainian flag was solemnly raised in New York City. The ceremony took place on the eve of Independence Day, celebrated on August 24.

This was reported by a Novyny.LIVE correspondent on Friday, August 22.

Ukrainian flag in New York

During the performance of the Ukrainian anthem, a ceremonial raising of the blue and yellow flag took place near New York City Hall.

Afterwards, the audience shouted, "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to the heroes!"

Read more: 

Trump labels Ukraine war the toughest challenge

Meloni pushes "mini Article 5" security plan for Ukraine

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
