Trump calls Ukraine war the hardest conflict he has tried to stop

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continue to fight instead of meeting face to face. He also called the war in Ukraine the most difficult among those he stopped.

Trump said this while speaking to the press at the People's House, the White House's educational museum.

Advertisement

Trump compares Zelensky and Putin to oil and vinegar

The American leader emphasized that despite the fact that Zelensky and Putin do not get along well, they should meet.

"We're going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together, you know, that's like oil and vinegar, a little bit. They don't get along too well for obvious reasons, but we'll see," Trump says.

Trump noted that Ukraine and Russia are now losing 7,000 people a week each and called it "very stupid."

"I've stopped seven wars. I'd like to make this one, I thought would have been in the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty. It's turning out to be the most difficult," he added.

It should be noted that Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Although Ukraine has repeatedly said that it is ready for peace, Putin has consistently demonstrated that he has no intention of ending the war and has avoided negotiating with Zelensky.

Read more:

Trump withholds Russia talks details from allies

Meloni pushes "mini Article 5" security plan for Ukraine