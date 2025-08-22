Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump labels Ukraine war the toughest challenge

Trump labels Ukraine war the toughest challenge

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 August 2025 19:52
Trump calls Ukraine war the hardest conflict he has tried to stop
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continue to fight instead of meeting face to face. He also called the war in Ukraine the most difficult among those he stopped.

Trump said this while speaking to the press at the People's House, the White House's educational museum.

Advertisement

Trump compares Zelensky and Putin to oil and vinegar

The American leader emphasized that despite the fact that Zelensky and Putin do not get along well, they should meet.

"We're going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together, you know, that's like oil and vinegar, a little bit. They don't get along too well for obvious reasons, but we'll see," Trump says.

Trump noted that Ukraine and Russia are now losing 7,000 people a week each and called it "very stupid."

"I've stopped seven wars. I'd like to make this one, I thought would have been in the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty. It's turning out to be the most difficult," he added.

It should be noted that Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Although Ukraine has repeatedly said that it is ready for peace, Putin has consistently demonstrated that he has no intention of ending the war and has avoided negotiating with Zelensky.

Read more:

Trump withholds Russia talks details from allies

Meloni pushes "mini Article 5" security plan for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump truce war in Ukraine
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information