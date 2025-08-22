Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump withholds Russia talks details from allies

Trump withholds Russia talks details from allies

Publication time 22 August 2025 08:56
Allies cut off from Trump–Putin talks by US intel
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: NY Times

Peace talks between the United States and Russia to end the war in Ukraine are now classified information for Washington's allies. The United States National Intelligence is now not sharing any information on the subject with the "Five Eyes" countries (the intelligence alliance that includes the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand).

It is reported by CBS News.

What exactly is banned?

According to the channel, the relevant directive was signed by the United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. This directive classified all analytical information related to peace talks as "NOFORN" — the ban on distribution abroad. It means that the information cannot be transferred to any other country or foreign national.

Interestingly, the memorandum does not prohibit the exchange of diplomatic information collected by other methods or military-operational information not related to the talks.

Intelligence experts emphasized the importance of a common understanding of the intelligence situation in order to coordinate the positions of allies and achieve the best results in the talks.

Trump sets two-week deadline on Ukraine war outcome

intelligence vladimir putin Donald Trump war in Ukraine peace negotiations
