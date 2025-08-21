Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump sets two-week deadline on Ukraine war outcome

Trump sets two-week deadline on Ukraine war outcome

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 August 2025 23:03
“Within two weeks” — Trump predicts key turning point in Ukraine war
President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: Reuters

Over the next two weeks, it will become clear whether peace can be achieved in Ukraine. If a resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine is not possible, then "we will have to maybe take a different tack".

This was stated by US President Donald Trump in an interview with Todd Starnes.

Advertisement

Trump's statement

"Well, I'll let you know in about, I would say within two weeks we're gonna know one way or the other. After that, we'll have to maybe take a different tack. But we'll see," he said.

Earlier, Trump praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his choice of attire during his visit to the White House on August 18. Trump acknowledged that Zelensky looked good in the black suit and hinted that he viewed the Ukrainian leader's choice of attire as a sign of respect for the US and its assistance.

Read also:

Meloni pushes "mini Article 5" security plan for Ukraine

Zelensky signals billion-dollar proposal in talks with Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky USA Donald Trump war in Ukraine russia
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information