“Within two weeks” — Trump predicts key turning point in Ukraine war

President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: Reuters

Over the next two weeks, it will become clear whether peace can be achieved in Ukraine. If a resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine is not possible, then "we will have to maybe take a different tack".

This was stated by US President Donald Trump in an interview with Todd Starnes.

Trump's statement

"Well, I'll let you know in about, I would say within two weeks we're gonna know one way or the other. After that, we'll have to maybe take a different tack. But we'll see," he said.

Earlier, Trump praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his choice of attire during his visit to the White House on August 18. Trump acknowledged that Zelensky looked good in the black suit and hinted that he viewed the Ukrainian leader's choice of attire as a sign of respect for the US and its assistance.

