Italy proposes rapid 24-hour defense guarantees for Ukraine — alternative to NATO entry

European capitals are actively discussing a new format for security guarantees for Ukraine, which would require allies to decide within 24 hours whether to support Kyiv in the event of a new military attack. The initiative is being promoted by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, who has proposed creating a collective assistance mechanism similar in essence to NATO's Article 5, but without Ukraine's formal membership in the Alliance.

Ukraine is offered NATO-like security without joining the Alliance

According to sources, the option under discussion involves both the rapid provision of defense and economic assistance, as well as strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the application of sanctions against the aggressor. At the same time, it is still unclear whether the plan will include sending military contingents to the territory of Ukraine. It is known that one of the possible "hints" for such an initiative will be the bilateral agreement between Rome and Kyiv on mutual security, already signed in 2024.

The idea emerged against the backdrop of the meeting in Washington, where the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders agreed on clearer guarantees for Ukraine. Trump confirmed that the United States does not plan to send its military, but is ready to provide air support.

At the same time, some European countries are simultaneously studying other options, in particular the possibility of sending French and British troops as part of a future peace agreement. Meloni insists that the new mechanism could be a more sustainable and effective solution than the permanent deployment of troops on the territory of Ukraine. She emphasizes that her initiative aims to create a "bridge" between Washington and Europe, preserving the unity of the West and at the same time deterring further aggression.

The Minister of Defence of Italy, Guido Crosetto, clarified that the final format of the guarantees is still being determined, but emphasized that NATO's participation would strengthen the deterrent effect. An anonymous source noted that Meloni's proposal came as a surprise to some diplomats, but Rome is convinced that this approach will allow Ukraine to receive protection that is as close as possible to Alliance standards.

