Ukraine proposes $100bn weapons deal with US to secure long-term protection

U.S. weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine is offering the United States a $100 billion weapons deal in return for security guarantees, according to a proposal that Volodymyr Zelensky is said to have made during the White House meeting with Donald Trump.

The Financial Times writes about it.

What weapons does Ukraine want to buy from the United States?

It is not known whether Zelensky conveyed this proposal to Trump, but the document, which was reviewed by the publication, contains information that Ukraine will promise to buy U.S. weapons worth $ 100 billion (at the expense of Europe) in order to receive U.S. guarantees of its security after a peaceful settlement with Russia.

According to the proposals, Kyiv and Washington will also conclude a $ 50 billion deal to produce drones with Ukrainian companies.

The document does not specify what specific weapons Ukraine is asking to purchase as part of the deal, but Kyiv clearly stated its desire to purchase at least 10 American-made Patriot Air Defense Systems to protect its cities and critical infrastructure, as well as other missiles and equipment. The document does not specify how much of the drone deal will be a purchase or investment.

