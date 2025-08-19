Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump and Putin talks — what happened after the call

Trump and Putin talks — what happened after the call

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 August 2025 09:49
Trump and EU leaders talk in DC following Putin phone call
Trump speaks on the phone. Illustrative photo: White House

Talks at the White House continued after a break. The break was announced so that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, could urgently call the Russian dictator Putin.

It was reported by sources of Novyny.LIVE in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In what format are the talks taking place?

As it became known, according to sources, talks have now continued in the "leaders only" framework. It is unknown how long the meeting will last.

Read also:

Trump confirms Putin agrees to security guarantees for Ukraine

Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
