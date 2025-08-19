Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump announces new step toward talks between Zelensky and Putin

Trump announces new step toward talks between Zelensky and Putin

Publication time 19 August 2025 11:42
Trump: Zelensky and Putin could meet before trilateral summit is held
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Russian dictator, Putin, are in Alaska. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, confirmed his call to the Russian dictator Putin. He also said he had agreed with Putin to hold a three-way meeting and for Zelensky to meet with the Russian dictator.

Trump wrote about it on his social network, Truth Social, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Everything we know about the trilateral meeting

Trump announces new step toward talks between Zelensky and Putin — photo 1
Donald Trump's message. Photo: Screenshot

Trump announced that the trilateral meeting will be preceded by a conversation between Zelensky and Putin, and only then will the President of the United States join the conversation in a trilateral format.

"I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," Donald Trump wrote.

The President of the United States emphasized that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are coordinating their actions with Russia and Ukraine.

When can Zelensky and Putin meet?

Trump announces new step toward talks between Zelensky and Putin — photo 2
Announcement of the date of the meeting between Zelensky and Putin. Photo: Screenshot

In turn, insiders have emerged as to when the meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States could take place. According to journalist Barak Ravid from Axios, it could happen by the end of August.

Read also:

Trump and Putin talks — what happened after the call

russia USA vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump war in Ukraine
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
