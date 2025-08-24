Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ukraine to receive over 3,000 US long-range ERAM missiles by Fall

Publication time 24 August 2025 15:45
More than 3,300 ERAM missiles, expected to arrive in Ukraine this Fall
The Trump administration approved the sale of over 3,000 ERAM extended-range missiles to Ukraine. They are expected to arrive this fall.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The US will send missiles to Ukraine, but not at its own expense

According to two US officials, the Trump administration approved the sale of 3,350 air-launched Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles last week. The missiles should arrive in Ukraine in about six weeks.

The missiles will be included in an $850 million military aid package, most of which is funded by European countries. The package will also include "other goods". According to the Wall Street Journal, the package was postponed until after US President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Several US officials have said that the ERAMs will have a range of 150 to 280 miles (250 to 450 kilometers). However, Ukraine will need Pentagon approval to use them.

Read more:

Patriots and HIMARS coming to Ukraine with $1.5B boost

Ukraine’s FP-1 drone could redefine long-range strikes

