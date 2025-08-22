$1.5 billion in aid: Ukraine to acquire Patriots and HIMARS

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

International partners have allocated $1.5 billion to Ukraine. These funds will be used to purchase American weapons.

The Ukrainian leader said this at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Friday, August 22.

Advertisement

Ukraine will receive financial assistance from partners

Volodymyr Zelensky says the funds come under the PURL program, which makes it possible to purchase modern air defense systems, including Patriot systems and HIMARS installations.

"This allows Ukraine to purchase the necessary items for defense of the sky, Patriots, missiles and HIMARS," Zelensky said.

The president emphasized that the initiative receives an average of about one billion dollars in additional funding every month.

Zelensky also noted that new partners are planning to join the program soon, which will bolster the Ukrainian army and the country's defense capabilities.

Read more:

Flamingo missile explained — Ukraine’s 3,000 km answer to Russia

Ukraine’s FP-1 drone could redefine long-range strikes