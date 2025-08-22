Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Patriots and HIMARS coming to Ukraine with $1.5B boost

Patriots and HIMARS coming to Ukraine with $1.5B boost

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 August 2025 17:45
$1.5 billion in aid: Ukraine to acquire Patriots and HIMARS
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

International partners have allocated $1.5 billion to Ukraine. These funds will be used to purchase American weapons.

The Ukrainian leader said this at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Friday, August 22.

Advertisement

Ukraine will receive financial assistance from partners

Volodymyr Zelensky says the funds come under the PURL program, which makes it possible to purchase modern air defense systems, including Patriot systems and HIMARS installations.

"This allows Ukraine to purchase the necessary items for defense of the sky, Patriots, missiles and HIMARS," Zelensky said.

The president emphasized that the initiative receives an average of about one billion dollars in additional funding every month.

Zelensky also noted that new partners are planning to join the program soon, which will bolster the Ukrainian army and the country's defense capabilities.

Read more:

Flamingo missile explained — Ukraine’s 3,000 km answer to Russia

Ukraine’s FP-1 drone could redefine long-range strikes

Volodymyr Zelensky weapons military aid war in Ukraine war
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information