Key Russian plants at risk — Ukraine’s Flamingo missile can strike 3,000 km

The "Flamingo" missile. Photo: AP

Ukraine's Flamingo missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers is capable of hitting 90% of the Russian military-industrial complex. In this case, there will be no need to ask anyone for permission to strike key targets in Russia.

This was stated by aviation expert Valerii Romanenko on Vechir.LIVE.

What targets can Ukraine reach with the Flamingo missile?

In particular, the plant in Votkinsk, where Russia plan to produce Oreshnik intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as two enterprises that produce Shahed attack drones, may be under attack.

"For example, in Votkinsk, where Russia plans to produce Oreshnik missiles, our Flamingo missiles could approach from the east, allowing them to bypass air defense systems as much as possible. Even closer are the two factories that produce Shahed drones. If we can neutralize these facilities with missile strikes, the Shahed drone threat would be effectively eliminated," Romanenko said.

