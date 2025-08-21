Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky unveils Flamingo missile able to reach Moscow

Zelensky unveils Flamingo missile able to reach Moscow

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 August 2025 13:45
Ukraine's Flamingo missile can reach Moscow — Zelensky confirms mass production
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke about the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo". The Head of State announced the mass production of the new weapon.

The Ukrainian leader said it during the conversation with journalists on Thursday, August 21.

Advertisement

Zelensky spoke about the production of "Flamingo"

According to the President, the new missile is one of the most successful Ukrainian weapons to date. "Flamingo" has already passed successful tests.

Zelensky unveils Flamingo missile able to reach Moscow - фото 1
Production of Flamingo missiles. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Zelensky unveils Flamingo missile able to reach Moscow - фото 2
Production of Flamingo missiles. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Zelensky unveils Flamingo missile able to reach Moscow - фото 3
Production of Flamingo missiles. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Zelensky unveils Flamingo missile able to reach Moscow - фото 4
Production of Flamingo missiles. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

"There have been successful tests of this missile. And so far, the missile is the most successful one we have — it flies 3 thousand kilometers, that's important. I think we can't talk much about it until we have the ability to use hundreds of missiles," Zelensky said.

In addition, Ukraine plans to start mass production next year. However, it requires adequate financing.

"We will have more of them by December. And by the end of December or in January-February, mass production should be in place," the President added.

Read also:

Zelensky condemns Russia's mass strikes on Ukraine amid talks

Zelensky signals billion-dollar proposal in talks with Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky missile war in Ukraine long-range weapons weapons production
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information