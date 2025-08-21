Ukraine's Flamingo missile can reach Moscow — Zelensky confirms mass production

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke about the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo". The Head of State announced the mass production of the new weapon.

The Ukrainian leader said it during the conversation with journalists on Thursday, August 21.

Advertisement

Zelensky spoke about the production of "Flamingo"

According to the President, the new missile is one of the most successful Ukrainian weapons to date. "Flamingo" has already passed successful tests.

Production of Flamingo missiles. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Production of Flamingo missiles. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Production of Flamingo missiles. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Production of Flamingo missiles. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

"There have been successful tests of this missile. And so far, the missile is the most successful one we have — it flies 3 thousand kilometers, that's important. I think we can't talk much about it until we have the ability to use hundreds of missiles," Zelensky said.

In addition, Ukraine plans to start mass production next year. However, it requires adequate financing.

"We will have more of them by December. And by the end of December or in January-February, mass production should be in place," the President added.

Read also:

Zelensky condemns Russia's mass strikes on Ukraine amid talks

Zelensky signals billion-dollar proposal in talks with Trump