Russia struck Ukraine overnight with drones and missiles — Zelensky urges new sanctions

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of August 21. The Russian army launched a massive strike on various regions of the country, setting, in his words, "one of its insane anti-records."

Volodymyr Zelensky reported it in X.

Advertisement

Zelensky responded to the shelling of Ukraine on August 21

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the targets were civil infrastructure enterprises, residential buildings, and facilities where people work.

The Head of State paid special attention to the attack on an American enterprise in Transcarpathia, which came under attack from the Russian Federation. After the strike, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise, which is still being extinguished by rescuers.

Destroyed enterprise. Photo: State Emergency Service of Zakarpattia

"Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia. It was a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines. And yet, it was also a target for the Russians. This is very telling," Zelensky informed.

According to official data, 15 people were injured there, all of whom have already been provided with medical assistance.

Fire in Lviv region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Lviv region

According to the President, other regions of Ukraine were also attacked, from the Zaporizhzhia region to Volyn.

"In total, overnight, 574 strike drones and 40 missiles were launched against Ukraine. A significant portion was intercepted, but unfortunately, not all," the President noted.

Zelensky emphasized that such actions by the enemy demonstrate the absence of any intention to move towards peace negotiations or an end to the war. He called on international partners to increase sanctions and economic pressure on the aggressor state, emphasizing the need for new, powerful sanctions and tariffs. The President thanked everyone who is providing assistance to Ukraine in this difficult time.

Read also:

Zelensky sharply condemns new Russian shelling

Zelensky reacts to Russia's latest missile attacks