Zelensky reveals if Russia truly seeks to end the war

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia is currently trying to disrupt the meeting with the dictator of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin. According to him, the Russians are doing everything possible not to end the war.

The Head of State said it at the Press Conference with the Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Friday, August 22.

Advertisement

Russia does not want the war to end

"The Russians are now trying to figure out what else to do to avoid meeting. The issue is not simply about meeting — the issue is that they don't want to end the war," Zelensky noted.

According to him, the meeting is one of the components of how to end the war. The Head of State emphasized that the Russian Federation does not want it, so it will look for a space for it.

"This space needs to be reduced. And the unification of America and Europe reduces this space. Space for war," Zelensky added.

Read also:

Russia blocking peace talks — Zelensky