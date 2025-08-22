Russia determined to block Zelensky-Putin talks

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Russia is doing everything to prevent his meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from taking place. The Kremlin is only interested in how to avoid sanctions.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated it during the Joint Press Conference with Mark Rutte on August 22, according to Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

What does Zelensky say about the meeting with Putin?

Zelensky stated that Russia is doing everything to prevent a trilateral meeting. According to him, the Kremlin is doing everything to prevent Donald Trump from imposing sanctions.

"They are doing everything to prevent the United States from pressing the way they are. That is what Russia is doing. And their desires have definitely not changed," the President noted.

The Head of State also added that the visit to Washington showed that the EU is uniting on the side of Ukraine. And it is a signal to the President of the United States.

In addition, Zelensky emphasized that the issue of ending the war should be resolved at the level of leaders. However, the Russians are not doing anything for it and do not want talks.

"Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not afraid of any meetings with leaders. We are ready to work productively, to the maximum. We hope that partners will help ensure at least a minimally productive position of the Russian side," the President of Ukraine noted.

