Zelensky and Putin may meet for talks in Budapest

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

The venue for talks between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet been finalized. It is reported that the dialogue may take place in Budapest, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has promised to influence Hungarian policy.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it at the meeting with journalists on August 20.

Advertisement

Zelensky-Putin meeting

Zelensky said that within 7-10 days after his trip to Washington, the Ukrainian side should gain an understanding of the architecture of security guarantees. After that, there will be an exit to a meeting with Putin, but in a trilateral format — Donald Trump will also be present.

However, the leader of the United States proposed a different scenario: the trilateral meeting will take place after the face-to-face talks between Zelensky and Putin.

"I responded immediately, we are ready. What if the Russians are not ready? The Europeans raised this issue. If the Russians are not ready, then we would like to see a strong reaction from the United States to this. We hope that America will respond," Zelensky emphasized.

Where will the talks take place?

As for the meeting place of the Presidents, everything is ambiguous with Budapest as a venue for talks.

"As for Budapest as a platform, it seems to me that today it is not easy. Because there is unity of all European countries in supporting Ukraine during the war. And let's be honest, Budapest did not support us. I am not saying that Orbán's policy was against Ukraine. But against supporting Ukraine," the Head of State said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader believes that this dialogue should take place in a neutral Europe. He cited the examples of Austria, Sweden, and also agreed to Turkey. At the same time, he categorically rejected a meeting in Moscow and emphasized that this is out of the question.

How Zelensky is preparing for the meeting with Putin

The President of Ukraine emphasized that we really need this meeting and Kyiv is ready for any configuration of talks with the Russian side to end the war.

"We need this meeting. If, in order to end the war, a meeting with the "Russians" is needed, and then a trilateral meeting, we are ready for any configuration of these meetings. We have taken a step towards it. And they must do something to demonstrate that they want to end the war as much as they said they would," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

He emphasized that it is also important for Trump to end this war, and he "needs to come out of it successfully."

Read also:

White House confirms preparations for Zelensky-Putin meeting

Trump raised Budapest talks — Tusk recalled past memorandum