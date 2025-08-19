Accommodations underway for Zelensky-Putin talks, White House Says

Karoline Leavitt. Photo: screenshot from the video

The White House has confirmed that preparations are underway for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the location of the talks has not yet been determined.

This was reported by the administration's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

What is known about the meeting between Zelensky and Putin

She says that US President Donald Trump believes the key issues of the war should be resolved through direct dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

"The President has always said that in this war there are areas of disagreement that must be discussed and resolved by the two countries. That’s why he wants Ukraine and Russia to engage in direct diplomacy," Leavitt said.

According to American sources, Washington is considering holding a meeting in Budapest. Meanwhile, European leaders are more supportive of Geneva, a city that has repeatedly served as a platform for significant international negotiations.

