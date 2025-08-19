White House talks deliver results, Starmer says

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the meeting at the White House between the leaders of the United States and Europe had led to progress in achieving peace. There is also a breakthrough on security guarantees.

This was reported by CNN.

Key achievements of the White House talks

Starmer said the August 18 meeting at the White House led to a "breakthrough" on security guarantees which will "ensure that if there is a peace… then we hold to it".

Additionally, the prime minister announced that a bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon occur. This will be followed by a trilateral summit with the two leaders and US President Donald Trump.

"That’s really important because it’s a real recognition of the principle that no decisions about Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine," Starmer said.

At the same time, the publication notes that the exact security guarantees are currently unknown.

