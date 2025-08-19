Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionPsychologyAutomotiveWarTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Emmanuel Macron names Ukraine’s true shield

Emmanuel Macron names Ukraine’s true shield

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 August 2025 14:54
Macron: Ukraine’s army is the real security guarantee
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: France 24

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the most important security factor for Ukraine is a powerful, well-equipped army. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of troops can become the main deterrent to Russia.

This was reported by LCI.

Advertisement

Ukrainian army to hold back Russia

In an interview with LCI, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of Ukraine's internal military strength to its security. According to Macron, only numerous professional, well-armed soldiers can truly deter Russia from further aggression.

He added that while international assistance is important, allied support forces, whether from the UK, France, Turkey, or other countries, should be considered supplementary resources. Macron added that Ukraine's reliable shield should primarily be based on its own defense capabilities.

At the same time, the French leader noted that Kyiv receives strong support from its partners in the form of weapons, financing, and political solidarity. However, Macron believes these factors cannot replace the internal strength of the Ukrainian army, the main guarantor of the country's independence and security.

Read more:

Zelensky hints at possible territorial concessions in talks

Zelensky signals billion-dollar proposal in talks with Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky France AFU Emmanuel Macron army
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information