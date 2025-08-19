Macron: Ukraine’s army is the real security guarantee

Emmanuel Macron. Photo: France 24

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the most important security factor for Ukraine is a powerful, well-equipped army. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of troops can become the main deterrent to Russia.

This was reported by LCI.

Ukrainian army to hold back Russia

In an interview with LCI, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of Ukraine's internal military strength to its security. According to Macron, only numerous professional, well-armed soldiers can truly deter Russia from further aggression.

He added that while international assistance is important, allied support forces, whether from the UK, France, Turkey, or other countries, should be considered supplementary resources. Macron added that Ukraine's reliable shield should primarily be based on its own defense capabilities.

At the same time, the French leader noted that Kyiv receives strong support from its partners in the form of weapons, financing, and political solidarity. However, Macron believes these factors cannot replace the internal strength of the Ukrainian army, the main guarantor of the country's independence and security.

