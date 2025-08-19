Zelensky no longer rules out territorial deal with Moscow — WSJ

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: The Hill

During his conversation with Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not dismiss the possibility of territorial compromises, despite having previously emphasized the constitutional restrictions that make this process impossible. Trump insists on a direct meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Trump insists on a meeting between Zelensky and Putin

On Monday, US President Donald Trump called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold face-to-face peace talks. According to Trump, only such a meeting can be the first step toward ending the war. Trump suggested that these talks be followed by a large-scale conference involving the three parties under the leadership of the United States.

Zelensky publicly supported the idea of a peace summit, emphasizing that Kyiv is ready for diplomatic solutions. However, he told Trump that territorial exchanges are an extremely complex process. There are not only legal obstacles in the form of constitutional prohibitions, but also a human dimension involving the relocation of hundreds of thousands of people.

Nevertheless, Zelensky suggested that a "proportional exchange" of territories could theoretically be considered. Meanwhile, European leaders urged Kyiv not to give up any strategically important cities, as this would set a dangerous precedent.

Following his conversation with Putin, Trump clarified on social media that Zelensky and Putin should first meet without intermediaries. He said that he would only be ready to organize a trilateral summit with the participation of the United States after that.

Read more:

Trump announces new step toward talks between Zelensky and Putin

Trump, Zelensky, and EU leaders meet — key statements