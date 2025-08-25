Zelensky highlights US role in Ukraine’s security after meeting with Kellogg

Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Special Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. Zelensky said that Kyiv is extremely grateful to Washington for its consistent support and especially appreciates President Donald Trump's commitment to achieving real peace.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about this on X.

Zelensky summarizes the results of talks with Kellogg

The president emphasized the United States' readiness to participate in creating a new security architecture for Ukraine. According to Zelensky, joint teams are actively working on its creation, and the key security foundations should be determined soon.

"Undoubtedly, it was a successful Summit, a demonstration of true unity between Europe and America. Ukraine, as always, is uniting the world. We value the United States’ readiness to be part of the security architecture for Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

During the talks, the parties discussed possible ways to pressure Russia into real peace talks. Zelensky noted that sanctions and duties should remain on the agenda and that leaders must engage in dialogue to make key decisions.

"We are ready to engage in a format of leaders. This is the format needed to resolve the key issues. Now, the same readiness is needed from Moscow," he added.

Military cooperation remains at the center of attention. In particular, they discussed agreements to purchase weapons and drones, which could greatly strengthen the Ukrainian army. Ukraine is counting on the active use of the PURL mechanism to purchase American equipment with the help of international partners.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of the humanitarian efforts, particularly the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He expressed hope that the United States would continue to make personal efforts to resolve this issue.

I had a good meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy, General Keith Kellogg @generalkellogg.



Ukraine is deeply grateful to the United States for its support, and we value that President Trump @POTUS is so determined to achieve real peace. It is very important to realize all… pic.twitter.com/jCC60oqcRs — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 25, 2025

