Zelensky shows Canada PM Ukraine's latest weapons — video

Zelensky shows Canada PM Ukraine’s latest weapons — video

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 August 2025 09:12
Ukraine showcases domestic weapons development as Zelensky presents new arms
Mark Carney and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who visited Ukraine for the first time, reviewed the country’s latest defense innovations. These are weapons and equipment that are being developed in Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who showed Carney the relevant weapons.

Zelensky met with defense ministers of partner countries

The head of state thanked everyone involved in creating of the latest defense developments.

"We are developing our own production, and this is important," he noted.

Zelensky also reported that he met with defense ministers from partner countries who arrived in Ukraine on Independence Day.

"This is a great sign of solidarity with our soldiers and the entire Ukrainian people. Discussions focused on the importance of developing Ukraine’s defense industry, cooperation in various formats, and security guarantees for Ukraine, which are crucial both for the future of our country and for the safety of all Europe," the statement said.

The President expressed his gratitude for the support and the willingness to continue working for the security of our country.

It is worth noting that today, the defense ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, and Canada, as well as the UK Minister for Veterans Affairs, arrived in Kyiv.

Read more:

Zelensky unveils Flamingo missile able to reach Moscow 

Flamingo missile explained — Ukraine’s 3,000 km answer to Russia

Ukraine’s FP-1 drone could redefine long-range strikes

 

Volodymyr Zelensky defense ministry war in Ukraine production minister
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
