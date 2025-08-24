Ukraine showcases domestic weapons development as Zelensky presents new arms

Mark Carney and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who visited Ukraine for the first time, reviewed the country’s latest defense innovations. These are weapons and equipment that are being developed in Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who showed Carney the relevant weapons.

Today, together with Prime Minister of Canada @MarkJCarney, we saw the latest Ukrainian developments – weapons and equipment created here in Ukraine to defend our state. I thank everyone engaged in this effort. We are building up our own production, and this is essential.



Zelensky met with defense ministers of partner countries

The head of state thanked everyone involved in creating of the latest defense developments.

"We are developing our own production, and this is important," he noted.

Zelensky also reported that he met with defense ministers from partner countries who arrived in Ukraine on Independence Day.

"This is a great sign of solidarity with our soldiers and the entire Ukrainian people. Discussions focused on the importance of developing Ukraine’s defense industry, cooperation in various formats, and security guarantees for Ukraine, which are crucial both for the future of our country and for the safety of all Europe," the statement said.

The President expressed his gratitude for the support and the willingness to continue working for the security of our country.

It is worth noting that today, the defense ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, and Canada, as well as the UK Minister for Veterans Affairs, arrived in Kyiv.

