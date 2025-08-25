Norway strengthens partnership with Ukraine, Zelensky says

Jonas Gahr Støre and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Norway remains one of Ukraine's key supporters. He emphasized the importance of the steps already taken and expressed confidence that the new agreements will yield positive results.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on X following his meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Cooperation with Norway reaches a new level

During a joint press conference, Zelensky discussed the primary topics of the negotiations. According to him, the discussion covered not only current issues of cooperation but also strategic directions, including diplomatic prospects and working with partners on a system of international security guarantees.

"We had very substantive discussions on many issues – our defense needs, support for sanctions, cooperation in the energy sector, the efforts of the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, diplomatic prospects, and collaboration with partners on security guarantees," he wrote.

The president emphasized that Norway is part of a coalition of states prepared to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"I thank the Prime Minister and Norway for their readiness to help and work for the security of our people," Zelensky added.

