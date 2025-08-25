Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre arrives in Ukraine

Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv. Photo: still from video

On Monday, August 25, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre arrived in Ukraine. He was met at the capital's railway station by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sibiga.

Yermak reported this on Telegram.

Norwegian Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv — details

"Together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, we met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre," said the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

He also noted that it is important for Ukraine to feel the support of true allies.

"Norway has always stood by our people, providing significant assistance to our defense forces, and we appreciate this reliable solidarity. Welcome to Kyiv," Yermak wrote.

